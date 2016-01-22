UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs slip; yen longs rise again -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a fourth straight week, as net longs fell to their lowest level since late October, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $25.03 billion in the week ended Jan. 19, from $25.29 billion in the previous week. This was the third straight week that net dollar longs came in below $30 billion. The volatility in financial markets driven by the downtrend in oil has diminished the allure of the dollar against both the euro and yen, which have lower interest rates than the U.S. currency. Against the yen, the dollar has been down 1.2 percent so far in January. Against the euro, the dollar was still up 0.6 percent thus far, but it was nearly 2 percent lower in the first two weeks of the year. This week, Japanese yen net longs totaled 37,653 contracts, from 25,266 previously. This week's yen net longs were the largest since mid-February 2012. Speculators also reduced net shorts on the euro to the lowest since early November. This week net euro short contracts totaled 137,015 contracts, from 146,451 the previous week. These days, the safe haven yen and low-yielding euro tend to struggle in times of increased risk appetite because these currencies are often used to fund investment in risky assets. They consequently rise back up when there is a retreat from those assets in periods of market stress. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 19 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 84,485 78,385 Short 46,832 53,119 Net 37,653 25,266 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 19 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 69,449 63,162 Short 206,464 209,613 Net -137,015 -146,451 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 19 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 37,863 34,294 Short 76,442 64,815 Net -38,579 -30,521 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 19 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 25,191 24,484 Short 24,285 21,160 Net 906 3,324 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 19 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 33,064 38,837 Short 99,450 98,051 Net -66,386 -59,214 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 19 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 45,471 48,528 Short 81,738 71,571 Net -36,267 -23,043 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 19 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 30,361 29,415 Short 106,364 103,430 Net -76,003 -74,015 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 19 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 14,938 17,149 Short 17,892 15,608 Net -2,954 1,541 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Lisa Shumaker)