FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculators pare net U.S. dollar longs to lowest since week of Oct. 20-CFTC, Reuters
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 2 years ago

Speculators pare net U.S. dollar longs to lowest since week of Oct. 20-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Speculators further slashed bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a sixth straight week, as net longs fell to their lowest since roughly the third week of October, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position dropped to $18.20 billion in the week ended Feb. 2, from $23.85 billion in the previous week. This was the first time in 15 weeks that net dollar longs came in below $20 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.