Speculators slash net U.S. dollar longs to lowest in 1-1/2 years -CFTC, Reuters

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Speculators further reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a seventh straight week, with net longs dropping to their lowest level since mid-July 2014, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position plunged to $12.60 billion in the week ended Feb. 9, from $18.20 billion in the previous week. Net dollar longs came in below $20 billion for a second straight week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)