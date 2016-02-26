Speculators cut U.S. dollar net longs to lowest since 3rd week May 2014-CFTC, Reuters

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Speculators pared bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a ninth straight week, as net longs fell to their lowest since the third week of May 2014, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position further sank to $5.75 billion in the week ended Feb. 23, from $8.31 billion the previous week. Net dollar longs came in below $10 billion for a second straight week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)