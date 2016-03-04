Specs lift net U.S. dollar longs, level at lowest in about 2 yrs-CFTC, Reuters

March 4 (Reuters) - Speculators increased bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for the first time in 10 weeks, although net longs were still the smallest since late May 2014, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position rose to $7.45 billion in the week ended March 1, from $5.75 billion the previous week. Net dollar longs came in below $10 billion for a third straight week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)