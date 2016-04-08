FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators slash U.S. dollar net longs to smallest since late March 2014-CFTC, Reuters
April 8, 2016

Speculators slash U.S. dollar net longs to smallest since late March 2014-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Speculators further chopped bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a fifth straight week, pushing net longs to their lowest in more than two years, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position fell to $2.15 billion in the week ended April 5, from $4.65 billion the previous week. Dollar net longs came in below $5 billion for a second consecutive week.

Last week, U.S. dollar net longs were the smallest since mid-May of 2014. Net dollar positioning then turned net short in early May of the same year for four weeks. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

