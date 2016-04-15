FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs hit lowest since Jan 2009 -CFTC, Reuters
April 15, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs hit lowest since Jan 2009 -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds table, details on U.S. dollar, yen, euro contracts)
    April 15 (Reuters) - Speculators chopped bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar for a sixth straight week, pushing net longs to
their lowest since late January 2009, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $0.4
billion in the week ended April 12, from $2.15 billion the
previous week. The value of the dollar's net long position was
the lowest since the week ended Jan. 27, 2009. 
    Net long yen contracts rose to 66,190, the highest since
Reuters records began in March 1995 and up from 60,073 the
previous week. Euro net short contracts fell to 52,051, their
lowest in seven weeks.
    So far in 2016, the U.S. dollar index has fallen
about 4 percent, putting it on track for its worst yearly
performance since 2009. The index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six other major currencies, gained more than
9 percent last year.
    The dollar hit a 17-month low against the yen of 107.61 yen
on April 11. Analysts partly attributed the yen's rise to bets
that the Bank of Japan would refrain from intervening to halt
its recent rally.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $-7.623 billion
         April 12, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long            100,120            98,130
 Short            33,930            38,057
 Net              66,190            60,073
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $7.407 billion
         April 12, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             89,216            98,014
 Short           141,267           151,501
 Net             -52,051           -53,487
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $4.577 billion
         April 12, 2016        Prior week
         week             
 Long             33,848           39,574
 Short            85,158           86,080
 Net             -51,310          -46,506
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $-1.079 billion
         April 12, 2016        Prior week
         week             
 Long             17,478           16,564
 Short             9,240           10,915
 Net               8,238            5,649
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $-0.187 billion
         April 12, 2016        Prior week
         week             
 Long             28,968           29,565
 Short            26,583           29,468
 Net               2,385               97
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $-2.698 billion 
         April 12, 2016        Prior week
         week             
 Long             90,768           78,234
 Short            55,646           51,389
 Net              35,122           26,845
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $1.333 billion
         April 12, 2016        Prior week
         week             
 Long             40,518           40,864
 Short            87,109           72,742
 Net             -46,591          -31,878
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $-0.297 billion 
         April 12, 2016        Prior week
         week             
 Long             21,472           20,152
 Short            17,180           17,249
 Net               4,292            2,903
 
 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
