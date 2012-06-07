FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aussie, European shares rise after China rate cut
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 11:17 AM / 5 years ago

Aussie, European shares rise after China rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar jumped to a three-week high against the dollar while the euro and European shares rose on Thursday, after the Chinese central bank cut benchmark deposit and lending rates.

The growth-linked Australian dollar hit a three-week high of $0.9993 from around $0.9927 after the Chinese rate decision. The Aussie has been under pressure in recent weeks on concerns about a hard landing in China as growth in the Asian powerhouse slows.

The euro rose to a session high of $1.26019 on trading platform EBS, its highest level since May 28.

The FTSEurofirst was up 1.2 percent at 985.94, extending gains after the Chinese move.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.