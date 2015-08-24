FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar rises 1.1 percent vs Chinese yuan in offshore trade
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 24, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

Dollar rises 1.1 percent vs Chinese yuan in offshore trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan weakened sharply against the dollar in offshore trading on Monday, as an emerging market rout gathered pace on deepening worries about an economic slowdown in China and whether authorities can manage the fallout.

China’s major stock indexes tumbled more than 8 percent, with traders attributed to disappointment over the lack of widely expected monetary policy easing measures over the weekend.

The dollar rose 1.1 percent against the yuan to trade at 6.5234 in London trade. In the onshore market, trading ended at around 6.4044 yuan, weaker than the previous close, with the People’s Bank of China setting the midpoint rate at 6.3862 per dollar. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Sujata Rao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.