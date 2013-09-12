Dollar trims losses vs yen after U.S. data

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The dollar cut its losses against the yen and hit a session peak versus the euro on Thursday after data showed the number of new U.S. jobless claims fell sharply last week, but much of the decline appeared due to technical problems in claims processing.

The dollar last traded at 99.60 yen, still down 0.3 percent on the day, compared with 99.46 yen before the data.

The euro fell as low as $1.3259 after the release and was last at $1.3272, down 0.3 percent on the day. Before the data, the euro was trading around $1.3280.