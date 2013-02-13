FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FX daily volumes soar in January -CLS data
February 13, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

FX daily volumes soar in January -CLS data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Average daily volumes in the foreign exchange market jumped more than 40 percent in January from the previous month, data from FX settlement system CLS Bank showed on Wednesday.

The average daily value of transactions submitted to CLS also climbed 12.6 percent to $5.19 trillion, rising above the $5 trillion level for the first time since September.

Traders said the bulk of the dramatic increase in volumes came from sharp gains in the euro and dollar against the yen as investors bet on aggressive policy easing in Japan.

Total volumes submitted to CLS, combining settlement and aggregation services, rose to 1,244,505 from 885,203 in December. That was a 31 percent rise from January last year when volumes totalled 948,733.

The average daily value of transactions was up 18 percent from year ago, when it totalled $4.38 trillion.

