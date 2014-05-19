FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Currency trading volumes dive in April -CLS
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Currency trading volumes dive in April -CLS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Average daily volumes in the global foreign exchange market sank by half a trillion dollars in April compared to a month earlier, dipping below the $5 trillion mark for the first time this year, data from FX settlement system CLS showed.

There were actually more transactions run through the system, used almost universally by the banking industry to process or settle trades, up to 1,277,911 in April from 1,155,507 in March and 1,150,663 in February.

But in line with the general trend shown by other major participants in the market, overall volumes fell to $4.79 trillion a day from $5.35 trillion a month earlier and $5.0 trillion in April a year ago.

Daily spot foreign exchange trading volumes on Thomson Reuters fell to the lowest since December last month while those on rival platform EBS were down by almost half. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.