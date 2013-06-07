FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-FX volumes rise 4 pct in May from April, values fall - CLS
June 7, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-FX volumes rise 4 pct in May from April, values fall - CLS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Average daily volumes in the foreign exchange market rose 4.0 percent in May from the previous month, data from FX settlement system CLS showed on Friday.

The total volume of instructions submitted to CLS, combining settlement and aggregation services, rose to 1,329,316 from 1,277,911 in April.

Despite this increase, the average daily value of transactions in the foreign exchange market fell 2.6 percent to $4.87 trillion from $5 trillion in April.

Earlier this week, data showed average daily foreign exchange spot volumes on the EBS trading platform, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business, fell 2 percent in May from April.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
