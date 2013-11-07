FX daily volumes fall 4 pct in Oct from Sept - CLS

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Average daily volumes in the foreign exchange market fell by 4 percent in October from September, data from FX settlement system CLS showed.

The total volume of instructions submitted to CLS, combining settlement and aggregation services, was 1,037,584 down from 1,078,430 in September. However, volumes were up from 1,001,886 in October 2012.

The average daily value of transactions in the foreign exchange market also dropped by 1 percent to $5 trillion from $5.05 trillion in September, though it was up from the $4.66 trln recorded in October 2012.

The CLS data follows figures released earlier this week from ICAP, which showed average foreign exchange spot volumes traded on the EBS trading platform were down by 5 percent month-on-month in October.