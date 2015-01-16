FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CMC says suffered losses from Swiss FX move, but not material
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
January 16, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

CMC says suffered losses from Swiss FX move, but not material

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - UK trading firm CMC Markets said it had sustained some losses from the volatile moves in the Swiss franc on Thursday, but the impact on the firm was not material.

“Like many of our competitors, CMC Markets sustained some losses, however, the overall impact including possible bad debts has not materially impacted the group,” Peter Cruddas, chief executive of unlisted CMC Markets, said on Friday.

Cruddas said CMC’s balance sheet after the losses remained strong and the group was on course to exceed last year’s financial performance.

Retail currency broker Alpari filed for insolvency on Friday after suffering losses from a surge in the value of the franc after the Swiss central bank abandoned a price cap. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Huw Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.