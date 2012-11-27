FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar gains vs euro after US consumer confidence data
#Market News
November 27, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

Dollar gains vs euro after US consumer confidence data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The dollar gained against the yen and the euro on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer confidence in November rose to a four-and-a-half-year high.

The dollar last traded at 82.24 yen, up 0.2 percent on the day. The dollar rose as high as 82.26 after the data versus 82.20 before its release.

The euro last traded at $1.2928, down 0.4 percent on the day. The euro fell to a session low of $1.2920 after the data versus $1.2938 before its release, according to Reuters data.

