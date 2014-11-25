FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar slips more after drop in U.S. consumer confidence
November 25, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

FOREX-Dollar slips more after drop in U.S. consumer confidence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The dollar weakened further against the euro and yen early Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in November to its lowest level in five months.

The Conference Board said its index on American consumer confidence fell to 88.7, down from a revised 94.1 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a November reading of 96.0.

The greenback fell to a U.S. session low of 117.82 yen after the surprisingly weak report on consumer mood.

The euro hit a global session peak of $1.2479 after the latest consumer confidence data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

