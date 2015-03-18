FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Swedish crown sinks after Riksbank eases again
March 18, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Swedish crown sinks after Riksbank eases again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects interest rate)

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Sweden’s crown posted its biggest drop against the euro since last July after its central bank cut domestic interest rates to -0.25 percent and launched a new round of quantitative easing to prop up a struggling economy.

By GMT 1323, the crown was down more than 1 percent against both the euro and dollar, hitting a six-year low of 8.8170 crowns per dollar. It traded as weak as 9.3480 crowns per euro on Reuters trading systems.

The Norwegian crown , already under pressure from falling oil prices and which often follows its Swedish peer, hit a 13-year low of 8.4166 crowns per dollar, down over 1 percent on the day.

“It should be clear that the bank will increasingly lean against any Swedish crown appreciation - so the market is likely to take the signal more seriously than the last policy cut,” said Richard Cochinos, Senior G10 FX Strategist at Citi.

“We see this as positive (for the euro against the crown) medium term. NOKSEK will appreciate today - but with the Norges bank tomorrow, upside may be limited until the market is able to digest both policy changes.” (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Jemima Kelly)

