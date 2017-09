LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown fell sharply against the euro and dollar on Friday after inflation came in well below market consensus, adding to the case for the central bank to hold off with any rise in interest rates.

The crown fell around 0.4 percent immediately after the data was published to trade at 8.4269 crowns per euro. Against the dollar it weakened to as low as 6.1951 before recovering a touch.