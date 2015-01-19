Danish crown at 2-1/2 yr high vs euro, some bet peg could come under threat

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Danish crown hit a 2-1/2 year high against the euro on Monday as investors seeking a safe haven switched from the Swiss franc in the wake of Switzerland’s move to abandon its currency cap and impose hefty negative interest rates.

Traders said some speculators were betting that Denmark could be next to abandon its currency peg to the euro, given expectations for prolonged euro weakness if the European Central Bank opts for quantitative easing. Analysts, however, said they expected the Danish peg to remain intact.

Denmark’s central bank was intervening to prevent the crown from gaining beyond 7.43 crowns per euro, traders said. There was also talk that it could cut interest rates further into negative territory to rein in the crown.

“The central bank is buying euro and selling Danish to keep it at these levels,” said a senior trader with a Scandinavian bank. “They can continue being here without any problem, but they can also cut the rate or let the euro rate go lower.”

The ECB is expected to launch QE, possibly announcing such a scheme as soon as at its meeting on Thursday.

The crown was at its highest against the euro since mid-2012 , when markets were betting Greece would leave the euro. The rise comes just days after the Swiss National Bank scrapped its three-year-old cap on the franc’s value against the euro.

The SNB also took interest rates deeper into negative territory on Thursday, cutting the benchmark to -0.75 percent, compared with Denmark’s -0.05 percent.

“With Denmark offering a higher interest rate than Switzerland and lower volatility we could see further capital flow redirected to the Danish crown,” said Peter Rosenstreich, head of strategy at Swissquote, Geneva.

Like the franc, the crown is seen as a safe haven in times of economic stress.

Denmark is in the European Union but not the euro zone. Its central bank, the Nationalbank, aims to keep the crown within a band of 7.29252 to 7.62824 per euro. On Monday, it was trading at 7.4350, some distance from the central parity rate of 7.46038.

Between September and November 2014, the central bank bought 6.9 billion Danish crowns ($1.1 billion) in the market. Intervention is typically its first step before a rate move.

ABANDON THE CROWN PEG?

Speculation the Nationalbank could give up the peg, especially if the ECB opts for outright money-printing, has gathered momentum. Bearish sentiment towards the euro has also picked up ahead of a Greek election this weekend.

The spectre of a lengthy period of euro weakness and years of costly intervention are seen as behind the SNB’s decision to ditch the franc cap.

“In the wake of the SNB’s decision to drop the floor, markets are already looking for the next ‘peg’ to go,” said Geoffrey Yu, a strategist with Switzerland’s UBS in London.

“Realistically, the crown is the only currency which may have the ability to absorb large amounts of inflows,” adding that he did not expect the Danish peg to go.

Both UBS and Danske Bank said there were differences between the Swiss and Danish regimes, pointing to widespread support for the peg in the Danish political system.

Traders said the market was not convinced.

“After the Swiss action all bets are off,” said one Denmark-based trader. (Additional reporting by Partick Graham; Editing by Susan Fenton)