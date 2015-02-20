Danish crown hit 3-week low vs euro, pressure on peg remains

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Danish crown fell to a three-week low against the euro on Friday on talk of intervention by the central bank, which wants a weaker currency, and position squaring before the weekend, traders and analysts said.

The crown fell to 7.4520 per euro, its lowest since Jan. 26. The euro was up 0.06 percent at 7.4490 crowns, a substantial move for a pair that usually trade in a tiny 0-0.01 percent range.

“The central bank has been intervening for much of February,” said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.

“Liquidity with banks has increased and while there have been capital inflows, the central bank has been absorbing these at around 7.4450 crowns. Today’s move seems more like position squaring before the weekend and orders going through.”

Currency flows into Denmark have picked up on speculation it may abandon the crown’s peg to the euro, after the Swiss National Bank shocked markets by removing its cap on the franc on Jan. 15.

Since then, the Danish central bank has intervened aggressively in the foreign exchange market and cut interest rates deeper into negative territory. Its deposit rate is minus 0.75 percent, the same as the SNB‘s.

The head of Denmark’s Economic Council, a body that advises the government, told Reuters there was no parallel between the Swiss and the Danish cases and said the central bank had the means to defend the currency peg “to the last drop of blood”.

Denmark’s central bank spent a record $15 billion intervening last month to keep the currency within the tight range against the euro.

Under the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM2), Denmark agreed to keep the crown in a corridor of 2.25 percent either side of a central parity rate of 7.46038 crowns to the euro. In practice, it has kept it within 0.50 percent either side.

Analysts said worries about Greece and the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing programme, which begins next month, are likely to put additional upward pressure on the crown.

But Denmark’s central bank has options: it could intervene more aggressively, cut rates further or possibly launch its own asset-buying programme.

ING said that given the pace of intervention, Denmark’s forex reserves would balloon to an estimated 42 percent of gross domestic product from 29 percent, although that was still well below SNB’s 75 percent of GDP.

“Our analysis suggests that the task of sending effective signals to the market has become increasingly difficult,” ING said.

“In light of this, we believe that QE may eventually be required to provide a clear signal to markets that the central bank is prepared to do whatever it takes to defend the peg.” (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)