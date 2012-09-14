Dollar briefly extends losses vs euro, trims gains vs yen

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The dollar briefly extended losses against the euro on Friday, as a strong U.S. retail sales number prompted a further rise in risk appetite, away from the safe-haven greenback.

U.S. retail sales rose 0.9 percent, the largest increase since February..

The euro rose as high as $1.3097 from $1.3084 just before the release of the data. It was last at $1.3084, up 0.7 percent. The dollar, on the other hand, also briefly pared gains against the yen to 78.03 yen after the data. It was last 78.16 yen, up 0.7 percent.