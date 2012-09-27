FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar briefly extends losses vs yen after mixed US data
#Market News
September 27, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Dollar briefly extends losses vs yen after mixed US data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The dollar briefly extended losses versus the Japanese yen and temporarily erased losses versus the euro on Thursday after an array of mixed U.S. economic data.

Against the yen, the dollar fell as low as 77.55 yen after the data and last traded at 77.64, down 0.1 percent on the day and unchanged from around where it was trading before the data.

The euro fell as low as $1.2863 after the data. It last traded at $1.2882, up 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading at $1.2874 before the release of the data.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to the lowest level in two months.

Meanwhile, new orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods in August fell by the most in 3-1/2 years.

Additionally, U.S. economic growth was much weaker than previously estimated in the second quarter as a drought cut into inventories.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
