FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar briefly extends gains vs yen after U.S. data
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Dollar briefly extends gains vs yen after U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The dollar briefly extended gains against the Japanese yen on Thursday to hit a global session high after U.S. data showed orders for long-lasting goods rose in September and the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week.

Against the yen, the dollar hit a high of 80.22 yen after the data. It last traded at 80.16, up 0.5 percent on the day and unchanged from levels before the release of the data.

The euro last traded at $1.2972, unchanged on the day. It had been trading at $1.2992 before the data.

U.S. orders for long-lasting goods rose 9.9 percent in September, the Commerce Department said, driven by a sharp increase in orders of transportation equipment.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, giving a clearer sign that the labor market is healing after wild fluctuations in claims data at the beginning of the month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.