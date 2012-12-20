FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro rises vs dollar after US data; yen pares gains
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

Euro rises vs dollar after US data; yen pares gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains against the dollar on Thursday as better-than-forecast U.S. economic growth numbers further boosted the market’s appetite for risk-taking.

The final estimate for U.S. gross domestic growth in the third quarter was 3.1 percent, up from the 2.7 percent annual rate reported last month..

The euro rose as high as $1.3266 after the data from $1.3252 just before. It was last at $1.3264, up 0.3 percent,

The yen, meanwhile, pared gains, with the dollar trimming losses to 84.32 yen, from 84.19 just before. The dollar last traded at 84.32, down just 0.1 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.