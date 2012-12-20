Euro rises vs dollar after US data; yen pares gains

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains against the dollar on Thursday as better-than-forecast U.S. economic growth numbers further boosted the market’s appetite for risk-taking.

The final estimate for U.S. gross domestic growth in the third quarter was 3.1 percent, up from the 2.7 percent annual rate reported last month..

The euro rose as high as $1.3266 after the data from $1.3252 just before. It was last at $1.3264, up 0.3 percent,

The yen, meanwhile, pared gains, with the dollar trimming losses to 84.32 yen, from 84.19 just before. The dollar last traded at 84.32, down just 0.1 percent.