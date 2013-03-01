Dollar rallies vs yen and hits 2013 high vs euro

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied versus the Japanese yen and hit a 2013 high versus the euro on Friday after a slew of U.S. economic data.

The euro fell as low as $1.2967, its lowest since Dec. 11. It had been trading at $1.2984 before the release of the data and last traded at $1.2988, down 0.5 percent on the day.

The dollar last traded at 93.14 yen, up 0.7 percent on the day. It had been trading at about 92.78 before the release of the data, according to Reuters data.

U.S. consumer sentiment rose in February as Americans were more optimistic that the jobs market will improve, even as confidence in fiscal policy was near all-time lows.

But U.S. construction spending unexpectedly fell in January, recording its biggest decline in 1-1/2 years as both public and private outlays dropped, pointing to weak economic growth in the first quarter.

Additionally, the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up to its fastest rate in over a year and a half in February as new orders continued to accelerate.