FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Dollar, euro hit session lows vs yen after US data
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2012 / 1:02 PM / 5 years ago

FOREX-Dollar, euro hit session lows vs yen after US data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The dollar and euro hit session lows versus the yen on Thursday after U.S. data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell sharply to the lowest level in four years, a hopeful sign for the struggling labor market.

Against the yen, the euro fell to a session low of 96.40 and last traded at 96.48, down 1.1 percent on the day.

The dollar hit a session low of 79.16 yen and last traded at 79.20, down 0.7 percent on the day. It traded at 79.32 before the data and briefly rose afterward its release.

Against the dollar, the euro last traded at $1.2182, down 0.5 percent on the day versus $1.2184 before the release of the data, according to Reuters data.

“This improvement in the jobless claims number is welcome but what is important is the trend and we have yet to establish a permanent lower trend in these numbers,” said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at Worldwide Markets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.