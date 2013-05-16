FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar drops vs euro, yen after slew of U.S. data
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 4 years

Dollar drops vs euro, yen after slew of U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - The dollar dropped against the euro and Japanese yen on Thursday after a slew of data gauging U.S. inflation, jobless claims and the housing market.

The euro last traded at $1.2908, up 0.2 percent on the day. It had been trading flat at $1.2884 before the data.

The dollar last traded at 102.18 yen, down 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading up 0.3 percent at 102.54 yen before the data.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits climbed last week at the fastest pace in six months, a worrisome sign for the economy which has been hit by government austerity.

Other data showed a sharp drop in gasoline costs led U.S. consumer prices to tumble in April by the most in over four years. Meanwhile, ground-breaking for new U.S. homes plummeted more than expected in April from an almost five-year high.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.