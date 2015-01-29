UPDATE 1-Danish crown falls briefly after Denmark cuts rates again

(Adds quote and details)

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Danish crown eased briefly on Thursday after Denmark’s central bank took interest rates deeper into negative territory to make it more expensive for investors to buy crowns and ward off upward pressure on the currency.

The central bank lowered the certificate of deposit rate to a record low of -0.5 percent, from -0.35 percent, and said the rate cut followed intervention in the currency market.

This was the third rate cut in two weeks, broadly a response to the European Central Bank’s decision to embark on 1 trillion euros’ worth of additional stimulus for the euro zone economy. ,

In afternoon trade, the crown weakened to 7.4452 crowns per euro from 7.4440 before the rate cut, before recovering to trade at 7.4438, marginally stronger on the day.

Traders said the central bank has been intervening in the past few days after buying 6.9 billion crowns ($1.1 billion) in the market between September and November 2014.

Some traders said the Danish central bank may have sold 14 billion crowns last Thursday, when the ECB announced its quantitative easing programme. An intervention often precedes a rate cut in Denmark.

“They must have been intervening very heavily for them to have to cut rates again,” said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea, Copenhagen. “The Danish central bank is making it very expensive to go long crowns and short euro.”

Currency flows into Denmark have picked up on speculation that Denmark may abandon the crown’s peg to the euro, after the Swiss National Bank removed its cap on the franc two weeks ago.

Under the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM2), Denmark agreed to keep the crown in a corridor of 2.25 percent on either side of a central parity exchange rate of 7.46038 crowns to the euro. In practice, it has kept it in a tighter range of 0.50 percent either side. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Kevin Liffey)