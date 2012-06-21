FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. dollar gains 1 percent vs Swiss franc, euro
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. dollar gains 1 percent vs Swiss franc, euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar accelerated gains on Thursday, rising 1 percent against the Swiss franc and euro as it continued to attract safe-haven flows in the midst of data showing a global slowdown.

Continued softness in U.S. jobless claims, with the four-week moving average hitting a six month high, the sharp contraction in the mid-Atlantic region’s business index, and weakness in global output heightened the market’s aversion to risk.

The dollar hit session highs of 0.9552 against the franc, up 1 percent on the day, while the euro hit session lows of $1.2571, down 1 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.