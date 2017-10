NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The dollar extended declines against the yen on Monday after a measure of manufacturing activity in New York State came in much lower than expected.

The Empire State manufacturing index fell to -10.41 in September from -5.85 last month, against economist expectations of -2.00.

The dollar fell to 78.32 yen, compared with 78.42 before the data. It was last at 78.36 yen, down 0.04 percent on the day.