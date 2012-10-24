Dollar extends gains versus euro after Fed

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The dollar extended gains versus the euro and held losses against the yen after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday stuck to its plan to keep stimulating the U.S. economy until the job market improves.

The Fed also repeated its vow to keep rates near zero until mid-2015.

The euro traded as low as $1.2942 after the Fed announcement, compared with $1.2960 earlier. It was last at $1.2950, down 0.3 percent on the day.

The dollar slipped 0.1 percent on the day to 79.78 yen , compared with 79.75 earlier.