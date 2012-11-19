FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar pares losses slightly vs yen after U.S. housing data
November 19, 2012

Dollar pares losses slightly vs yen after U.S. housing data

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The dollar slightly pared losses versus the Japanese yen and briefly pared losses versus the euro on Monday after U.S. housing data showed strength in the sector.

The dollar last traded at 81.24 yen, flat on the day. It traded around 81.18 before the release of the data.

The euro last traded at $1.2794, up 0.4 percent on the day. It fell as low as $1.2776 after the release of the data versus around $1.2786 before it, according to Reuters data.

U.S home-builder sentiment rose for a seventh consecutive month in November to hit its highest in over six years.

U.S. home resales unexpectedly rose in October, a sign that slow improvements in the country’s labor market are helping the housing sector recovery gain traction.

