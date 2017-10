NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied against the euro and yen on Friday after the much stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data for November.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.2885 on Reuters data and was last down 0.6 percent at $1.2887.

The dollar rallied to 82.82 yen, matching a near eight-month high set last month. It was last at 82.74 yen, up 0.4 percent.