Dollar cuts gains vs euro, yen after U.S. jobs data
January 4, 2013 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

Dollar cuts gains vs euro, yen after U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The dollar pared gains versus the euro and yen on Friday after data showed the pace of hiring by U.S. employers eased slightly in December.

Nonfarm payrolls grew 155,000 last month, in line with analysts’ expectations and slightly below the level for November.

The euro traded at $1.3032, still down 0.1 percent on the day. Before the release of the data, the euro was at $1.3008.

The dollar traded at 88.02 yen, up 0.9 percent on the day. It was trading around 88.34 yen before the data.

