Dollar extends gains vs yen, hits session high

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar extended its gains against the yen in late afternoon trade on Thursday, and was on track for its best day since October 2011.

The dollar rose as high as 90.25 yen on Reuters data, matching a 2-1/2-year peak set on Monday. It was last up 1.8 percent at 90.17 yen.

At current prices, it is dollar/yen’s biggest one-day percentage gain since Oct. 31, 2011.

The yen tumbled across the board after an economic official in said the Japanese government has no problem with the dollar hitting 100 yen.