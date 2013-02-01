FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar extends losses vs euro, trims gains vs yen
February 1, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

Dollar extends losses vs euro, trims gains vs yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The dollar extended losses against the euro and cut gains versus the yen on Friday after data showed U.S. payrolls grew modestly in January while gains in the prior two months were bigger than initially reported.

The euro traded as high as $1.3658 after the data, and was last at $1.3646, up 0.5 percent on the day. That compared with $1.3636 before the release of the data.

The dollar traded as low as 91.86 yen after the data and was last at 91.98 yen, up 0.3 percent on the day. Before the release, the dollar was at 92.23 yen.

