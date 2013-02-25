FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro plunges versus dollar, yen on Italy election
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2013 / 7:10 PM / in 5 years

Euro plunges versus dollar, yen on Italy election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The euro slumped against the dollar and yen on Monday after a projection for RAI state TV indicated none of the four main groups running in the Italian parliamentary election is likely to win a majority in the Senate.

The euro fell as low as $1.3077 on Reuters data, the lowest since Jan. 10. It was last down 0.7 percent at $1.3091.

Against the yen, the euro fell as low as 120.88 yen , the weakest since Jan. 25. It was last at 121.16, down 1.7 percent.

The dollar also dropped sharply against the yen and was last down 0.8 percent at 92.66.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.