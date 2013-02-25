Euro plunges versus dollar, yen on Italy election

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The euro slumped against the dollar and yen on Monday after a projection for RAI state TV indicated none of the four main groups running in the Italian parliamentary election is likely to win a majority in the Senate.

The euro fell as low as $1.3077 on Reuters data, the lowest since Jan. 10. It was last down 0.7 percent at $1.3091.

Against the yen, the euro fell as low as 120.88 yen , the weakest since Jan. 25. It was last at 121.16, down 1.7 percent.

The dollar also dropped sharply against the yen and was last down 0.8 percent at 92.66.