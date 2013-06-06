FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sell-off in US dollar resumes; euro, yen hit fresh one-mth highs
June 6, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

Sell-off in US dollar resumes; euro, yen hit fresh one-mth highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - The euro hit fresh one-month highs against the dollar on Thursday, continuing to benefit from comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi saying that the bank has ruled out instituting negative deposit rates for now.

The euro hit a high of $1.3196, its strongest level since May 2. It was last at $1.3184, up 0.7 percent on the day.

The dollar’s losses versus the euro spilled over to other pairs, with the greenback also falling to one-month lows against the yen. The dollar fell to 98.47 yen, lowest since May 3, and last traded at 98.50, down 0.6 percent.

