U.S. dollar hits session highs vs yen
#Market News
June 7, 2013 / 2:51 PM / in 4 years

U.S. dollar hits session highs vs yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to session highs against the yen, rallying from two-month lows hit earlier on Friday, as it zoomed past key technical levels following a U.S. jobs report that was viewed positively by the market.

Traders said the 97.37 yen area was a key pivot for the currency pair, with the dollar clearly past that level to trade at a high of 97.75. The breach on the upside of that 97.37 area could push the dollar back to the 99 yen zone again.

The greenback was last at 97.70 yen, up 0.8 percent.

It was huge turnaround for the dollar which fell to two-month lows earlier in the global session and was down 1.6 percent going into the U.S. jobs data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
