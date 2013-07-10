FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar lower vs euro, yen in volatile trade after Fed minutes
July 10, 2013 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

Dollar lower vs euro, yen in volatile trade after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the euro and yen in choppy action on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting showed many Fed officials wanted more reassurance the employment recovery was on solid ground before a policy retreat.

“The minutes were not as hawkish as expected,” said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at WorldWideMarkets, Woodcliff Lake in New Jersey.

The euro hit a session high of $1.2891 and last traded up 0.7 percent on the day at $1.2865, compared with $1.2850 before the release.

The dollar slid 0.9 percent to 100.25 yen, after a brief bounce immediately after the release. Before the minutes, the dollar was trading at 100.38 yen.

