NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - The dollar trimmed its gains versus the yen on Monday after data showed U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in June while growth in New York State’s manufacturing sector accelerated in July.

The dollar last traded at 100.06 yen, still up 0.9 percent on the day.

The euro was last at $1.3040, down 0.2 percent on the day.