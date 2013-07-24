FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US dollar hits session highs vs euro, up 1 pct vs yen
July 24, 2013 / 5:43 PM / in 4 years

US dollar hits session highs vs euro, up 1 pct vs yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied broadly on Wednesday, hitting session highs against the euro and rising 1 percent versus the yen, supported by U.S. higher yields.

The euro hit session lows versus the dollar to $1.3176 and was last at $1.3180, down 0.3 percent. It earlier hit one-month highs against the greenback at $1.3256. The dollar also rose 1 percent versus the yen to 110.37 yen.

Benchmark U.S. ten-year Treasury yields were higher on the day at 2.615 percent from 2.511 percent on Tuesday.

“The dollar is being supported by higher yields right now, suggesting that the ongoing recovery in the U.S. is still positive overall,” said Brian Kim, currency strategist, at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

