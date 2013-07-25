FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar hits fresh 1-month low vs euro as selloff accelerates
July 25, 2013 / 7:34 PM / 4 years ago

Dollar hits fresh 1-month low vs euro as selloff accelerates

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a fresh one-month low against the euro on Thursday in thin trading, as investors tested key resistance levels in the euro zone currency on a day when sentiment on the greenback was gloomy after less upbeat U.S. economic data.

The euro hit a high of $1.3279, taking out reported option barriers at the $1.3275 area, traders said. The $1.3279 level was the highest for the euro since June 20. The euro was last at $1.3276, up 0.6 percent on the day.

The dollar also fell to session low against the yen of 99.22 yen. It last changed hands at 99.24, down roughly 1 percent on the day.

