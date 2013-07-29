Dollar trims losses vs yen after housing data

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar trimmed losses against the yen on Monday, hitting session highs, underpinned by a smaller-then-expected fall in U.S. pending home sales.

The National Association of Realtors said its Pending Homes Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, slid 0.4 percent to 110.9 in June. May’s index was revised down to 111.3 from a previously reported 112.3. Economists polled by Reuters had expected signed contracts, which become sales after a month or two, to fall 1.0 percent.

The dollar rose as high as 98.33 yen after the data, trimming losses to trade at 98.06, down 0.2 percent.