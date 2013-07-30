FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. dollar turns positive vs euro, extends gains vs yen
July 30, 2013 / 2:36 PM / in 4 years

U.S. dollar turns positive vs euro, extends gains vs yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rallied on Tuesday, hitting session highs against the euro and extending gains versus the yen, with investors paring back long positions on the euro heading into the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement on Wednesday.

“This is positioning more than anything else, so what we’re seeing is a continued unwinding in euro long positions ahead of the Fed,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

The euro hit session lows of $1.3233 against the dollar after climbing to nearly six-week peaks and last traded at $1.3237, down 0.2 percent.

Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.4 percent at 98.32 yen .

