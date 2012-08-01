FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar gains vs euro, yen after US FOMC statement
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 6:30 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar gains vs euro, yen after US FOMC statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to read versus euro, not dollar)

New York, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The dollar gained against the euro and yen on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the U.S. economic recovery had lost momentum so far this year.

The Fed, however, stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus even as it signaled further bond buys could be in store.

The euro fell as low as $1.2241 in the minutes following the Fed’s statement after trading at $1.2299. It last traded at $1.2252, down 0.4 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the dollar rose as high as 78.29 versus 78.10 before the Fed statement. It last traded at 78.26, up 0.2 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Julie Haviv)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
