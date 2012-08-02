FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro extends losses against the dollar, yen to session lows
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

Euro extends losses against the dollar, yen to session lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a one-week low against the dollar in mid-morning trade on Thursday as traders sold the common currency across the board after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed investors hoping for quick action to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Selling accelerated after the euro broke previous session lows and as Italian and Spanish bond yields spiked after Draghi’s comments.

The euro slid as low as $1.2136, the weakest since July 26. It was last at $1.2140, down 0.7 percent on the day.

It also hit a one-week low against the yen at 94.90 and was last down 1 percent at 94.95.

“Everybody wants to get out of anything with the euro on it,” said Tommy Molloy, chief dealer at FX Solutions in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.