NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The dollar held gains versus the euro and yen on Wednesday after data showed the U.S. economy fared slightly better than initially thought in the second quarter.

The euro traded at $1.2545 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day, compared with $1.2543 before the data.

The dollar gained 0.2 percent to 78.62 yen.