Dollar hits 3-1/2-year high vs yen; euro at nearly 2-month peak
#Market News
April 5, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

Dollar hits 3-1/2-year high vs yen; euro at nearly 2-month peak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - The dollar hit fresh 3-1/2-year highs against the yen while the euro rose to nearly two-month peaks versus the Japanese currency on Friday, as investors continued to dump the yen in the wake of the Bank of Japan’s massive stimulus announced on Thursday.

The dollar rose as high as 97.26 yen, its strongest level since August 2009. It was last at 97.02, up 0.7 percent. The euro, on the other hand, climbed to the day’s peak of 126.45 yen, the highest since mid-February. It last traded at 126.36, up 1.4 percent on the day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
